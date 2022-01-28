Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,634 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 416,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSET opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

