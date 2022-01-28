Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

