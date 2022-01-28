Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,571 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

