Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Harvard Bioscience worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of -111.80 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

