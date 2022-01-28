Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.40. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

