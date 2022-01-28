Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,321 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

