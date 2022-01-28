Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 41,176 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 31,163 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 398,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.