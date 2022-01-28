ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

