Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 408.5% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Compass Group stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

