Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CDAQ opened at $9.65 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. is based in Dallas, Texas.

