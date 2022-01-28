Comparing Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & State Street (NYSE:STT)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. State Street pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern States Bancshares and State Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 State Street 0 4 8 0 2.67

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. State Street has a consensus target price of $108.36, suggesting a potential upside of 16.37%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A State Street $12.08 billion 2.82 $2.42 billion $6.79 13.71

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A State Street 21.27% 11.13% 0.83%

Summary

State Street beats Southern States Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities. The company was founded in 19

