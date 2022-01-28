Comparing SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.19%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Risk and Volatility

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 20.53% 42.65% 24.02% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Fusion Fuel Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $10.90 million 1.24 $1.50 million $0.62 4.84 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding. Its markets include automotive, optical coatings, and defense and aerospace. The company was founded by Edward R. Funk and Ingeborg V. Funk in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

