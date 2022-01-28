Comparing Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oriental Land and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -18.27% -5.05% -3.67% Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Oriental Land pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Land and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 36.96 -$509.39 million ($0.22) -148.73 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $9.80 billion 1.15 $588.62 million N/A N/A

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oriental Land and Tingyi (Cayman Islands), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) beats Oriental Land on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

