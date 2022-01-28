Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Raised to €68.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €67.00 ($76.14) to €68.00 ($77.27) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.