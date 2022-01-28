Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

DCOM opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.