Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 1,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 440,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after buying an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Bancshares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

