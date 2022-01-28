Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 131 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $80.80 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

