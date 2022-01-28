Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

