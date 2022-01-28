Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells $631,082.70 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

