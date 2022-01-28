Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

