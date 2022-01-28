Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Down 4.7%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 266,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 442,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. dropped their price target on Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

