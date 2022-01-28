Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.70 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

