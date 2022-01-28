Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $288.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous target price of $352.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ COIN opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average is $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $162.51 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total value of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.