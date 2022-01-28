Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

