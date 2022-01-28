Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.12

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.12 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 64.31 ($0.87). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 759,535 shares changing hands.

COA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £934.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 30,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($27,522.94). Also, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 76,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.20 ($67,111.71). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 416,528 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,320.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.