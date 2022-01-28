CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. CNX Resources makes up about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 60.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 87,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

