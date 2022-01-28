CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 353.7% from the December 31st total of 257,900 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.07. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

