Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.33. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 986 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 830,867 shares of company stock worth $17,707,834 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.