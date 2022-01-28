Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.33. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 986 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 830,867 shares of company stock worth $17,707,834 over the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
