ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 315.4% in January

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,297. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

