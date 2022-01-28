Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE CLVT opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $476,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

