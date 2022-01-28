Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.12. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,175 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

