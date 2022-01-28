CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,800 shares, a growth of 30,336.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CKHUY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CK Hutchison has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

