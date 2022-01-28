Citigroup Trims Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Price to $27.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RF. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.18.

RF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

