Citigroup Trims Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Target Price to $167.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.99. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $109.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

