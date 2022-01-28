Citigroup Lowers Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 245

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

