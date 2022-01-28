Citigroup Lowers Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target to SEK 245

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.