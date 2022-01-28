Citigroup Lowers Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $750.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $915.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $564.67 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $547.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $704.61 and its 200-day moving average is $737.35.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.