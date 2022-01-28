Citigroup Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

