Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

