Citigroup Downgrades Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to Neutral

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DBOEY. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

