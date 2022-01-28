Citic Securities Initiates Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Analysts at Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

