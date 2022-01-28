Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

