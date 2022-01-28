Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.94. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 12,160 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $7,070,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $27,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $5,319,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.