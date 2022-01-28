Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.94. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 12,160 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
