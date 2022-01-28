CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.13.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. CI Financial has a one year low of C$15.84 and a one year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

