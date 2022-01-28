CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. CI Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in CI Financial by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

