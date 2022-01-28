Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.26 EPS.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

