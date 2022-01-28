Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 1,328.1% in January

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 1,328.1% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

