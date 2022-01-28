Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.