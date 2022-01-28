Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Chorus Aviation stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
