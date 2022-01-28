Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981 over the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

