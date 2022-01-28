Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 1.5%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,552,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

CD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1,261.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $51,429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

