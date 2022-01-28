China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 329.7% in January

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 329.7% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CICHY stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

